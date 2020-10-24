Match Recap | NYCFC 3-1 Montreal Impact

NYCFC Goals: Medina 68', Moralez 83', Rocha 86'

Montreal Impact Goals: Quioto 89'

Quick Read

New York City FC picked up a big 3-1 win over the Montreal Impact at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night to all but secure a spot in the MLS Playoffs.

Although mathematically not 100%, the Boys in Blue are now almost there, thanks to second half goals from Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez and Tony Rocha.

Match Recap

Head Coach Ronny Deila was forced into a number of changes for this first meeting with Montreal in 2020, with a combination of injuries and suspensions denying him a clutch of players.

Taty Castellanos and Maxime Chanot were both ruled out due to yellow card accumulation, meaning it was Jesus Medina who started up top, while Sebastien Ibeagha partnered up with Alex Callens at the heart of the defense.

Maxi Moralez was able to make his first start since the middle of September after successfully coming through a 30' substitute appearance on the road in Columbus last weekend with no ill effect.

Going into this Saturday night showdown in the BX, City were unbeaten since the 2015 season vs. Montreal in one of the Club's longest-standing runs vs. one opponent, and they looked to continue this proud run with a strong start.

Gary Mackay-Steven drew two good saves from James Pantemis in an attritional first half, while Maxi Moralez also brought the best out of the Montreal 'keeper in a scoreless first 45' where neither side was able to lay a glove on the other.

NYCFC picked it up after the interval and it wasn't too long until Jesus Medina had opened the scoring on 68'. It was an excellent sweeping move from the home side as they moved the ball right up the opposition half before Matarrita squared for Medina to slot home after some confusion in the Montreal backline.

Two became three in the final 10' when Maxi Moralez announced his return to the starting XI with a beautiful finish from an Anton Tinnerholm cut-back for his first goal of the regular season.

The NYCFC scoring was complete five minutes later when Tony Rocha volleyed a brilliant goal in from a corner kick for his first goal for NYCFC, before the visitors replied with a late consolation goal through Quioto.

All in all, a satisfying night's work which, at the time of writing, moves NYCFC up to fifth place in the standings and within one result of reaching the MLS Playoffs.

Heineken Man of the Match

As voted on Twitter: Maxi Moralez

How We Lined Up

What's Next

New York City FC take on Toronto FC in East Hartford on Wednesday night at 7:30PM ET (Yes Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).