The Cooligans are back for another episode of NYCFC at Home presented by El Jimador. This week we revisit a dominating performance against DC United, look ahead to playing the New England Revolution (again), and are joined by City in the Community Youth Leadership Coordinator Kwame King to discuss the Power the Vote campaign.

COYBIB. Let's do it.

