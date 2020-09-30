VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for September

It was a successful six-match September #ForTheCity. Here are the Boys In Blue that stood out…

Sean Johnson

Our #1 has the defense in top-form. NYC only conceded two goals this month to the tune of four clean sheets and eleven points to put us right back in the mix of the Eastern Conference. The combination of keeping it tight at the back and timely, outstanding saves when called upon has us trending upwards as we approach playoff time.

Maxime Chanot

Another leader at the back, “Big Max” has steadily used his reading of the game and consistency to ensure everyone is on the same page. After going the full 90 in every match this month, the Luxembourg international arguably has NYC’s defense looking stronger than ever before.

Anton Tinnerholm

As the saying goes on #NYCFC twitter, “Anton Tinnerholm is good at soccer.” Albeit an oversimplification, there’s not an ounce of fat on that statement. The super Swede continued his torrid run of form up the right flank for New York City’s Football Club in September, scoring again to now be tied for the lead on goals scored this season with the captain, Alex Ring. TinnerBoomin wants some more.

