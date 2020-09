2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes as NYCFC return to play.

In episode 13 of 2020 presented by EA Sports, NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thórarinsson (aka Gudi) brings us into the recording studio to give us a look at his other passion outside of soccer. Gudi hits the studio to record a new batch of songs that he wrote during quarantine.