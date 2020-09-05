Keys to the Match | In the District

New York City FC are set to take on D.C. United at Audi Field on Sunday night after they won 2-0 against the New England Revolution.

Hot Streak

The Boys in Blue defeated the New England Revolution 2-0 on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium) earning their third consecutive win, collecting all nine points available.

To keep that run going and to make it four wins in a row, Deila’s charges face a tough assignment on the road at Audi Field in the final of three road games in this first phase of MLS return to play.

The New England performance was the most compelling evidence so far that City have turned the corner from that fragmented start to the campaign and have positive momentum for the season.

High Praise

Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena was full of praise for NYCFC after the match, describing them as the best team the Revolution have faced.

Arena said: “I think on the night, all the other positions on the field, we were outplayed. Give them a lot of credit. They were certainly the better team.”

For NYCFC, the last three wins have seen the team put in ever-more dominant displays, capping it with a complete 90-minute show at a tough stage in Gillette Stadium.

Off and Running

Héber revealed his delight at getting off the mark on Wednesday and will hope to continue putting the ball in the back of the net at a stadium with special significance for the Brazilian.

The 29-year old scored his first NYCFC goal at Audi Field in April and will be out for more of the same on Sunday after his emphatic header vs. the Revolution.

Héber said: “The last games our team played more compact and has more confidence. You can see it in the way we play... and now Maxi Moralez is back, our number 10, our brand, so we’ll create more chances. For sure I will get more chances to score but I need to be free in my mind. The chances are coming, and I need to be ready to score.”

D.C. Form Check

D.C. United defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in their match on Wednesday night ending a tough run of results with victory over their rivals.

Head Coach Ben Olsen made many changes to their starting lineup due to a long list of injuries but continued the formation 3-5-2 they’ve been using since the MLS is Back Tournament and it paid off with Erik Sorga scoring the late winner, helping NYCFC pass Red Bulls in the standings.

Last Time

The teams met three times in 2019, with the first match ending in a scoreless draw at Yankee Stadium, before City won twice in the capital, by 2-0 and 2-1 scorelines on April 21 and 2-1 on June 19.

All-time, NYCFC have won six of the 12 meetings in all competitions in history (6W 4L 2D).

