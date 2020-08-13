In Conversation | James Sands

NYCFC's first ever Homegrown signing, James Sands, discusses his career so far.

00:00 - On winning Etihad Player of the Month for July 2020

1:07 - On life in the bubble

2:09 - On performances in MLS is Back tournament

2:58 - Where he’s from and getting into soccer

4:34 - Watching Premier League as a kid

5:14 - Growing up with a twin brother

6:27 - The moment he knew he could become a professional

7:33 - Best memories from academy days

8:29 - Advice for academy kids

9:14 - Feeling nervous in Ecuador

11:13 - On working to bring more energy on the field

11:57 - Coming on for Andrea Pirlo for his debut

12:44 - What he learned from Vieira, Villa and Pirlo

13:51 - On loan to Louisville city

14:49 - Does he prefer defense or midfield?

15:44 - Life under Ronny Deila

16:40 - Phase 1 restart expectations

17:26 - What it’s like to play without the fans

18:16 - How happy he is to still be able to play games

18:45 - On a NY derby without fans