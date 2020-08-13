In Conversation | James Sands

NYCFC's first ever Homegrown signing, James Sands, discusses his career so far.
00:00 - On winning Etihad Player of the Month for July 2020
1:07 - On life in the bubble
2:09 - On performances in MLS is Back tournament
2:58 - Where he’s from and getting into soccer
4:34 - Watching Premier League as a kid
5:14 - Growing up with a twin brother
6:27 - The moment he knew he could become a professional
7:33 - Best memories from academy days
8:29 - Advice for academy kids
9:14 - Feeling nervous in Ecuador
11:13 - On working to bring more energy on the field
11:57 - Coming on for Andrea Pirlo for his debut
12:44 - What he learned from Vieira, Villa and Pirlo
13:51 - On loan to Louisville city
14:49 - Does he prefer defense or midfield?
15:44 - Life under Ronny Deila
16:40 - Phase 1 restart expectations
17:26 - What it’s like to play without the fans
18:16 - How happy he is to still be able to play games
18:45 - On a NY derby without fans