In Quotes | Toronto FC 1-3 NYCFC

New York City FC defeated Toronto FC 3-1 during Round 16 of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando on Sunday night. Read what Ronny Deila and your Boys in Blue said about the match.

Ronny Deila

On putting together a complete game...

"It's a process. It's a different way from what they did last year. They have to understand what I want and I have to understand them. I think we're getting more and more together and today was great team spirt, organization and discipline. The boys really wanted to win and if you have that every game we can fight for titles."

On restricting Michael Bradley's play...

"That was important for us. He is very good football player. He is one of the best I've seen in the league...he's like a coach on the pitch. If he gets too much space we will have more trouble than we did today and the boys up front did a good job taking him out of the game."

On a week to prepare for Quarterfinal...

"We have to improve all the time. We have to keep on working and we have to be as prepared as we were today."

Alex Callens

On 100th appearance for NYCFC...

"I'm very happy. I found out yesterday. I wasn't thinking about it, I was only thinking about this match. I got to 100 games with NYCFC because the team really took care of me. They supported me throughout the way...hopefully I can achieve 100 more games, but for now I'm going to keep training and give my best every single game."

On defensive partnership with Maxime Chanot...

"We have a lot of games together. We know each other very well and we have to be organized together to give the team more security and that's exactly what we did to today."

Valentin Castellanos

On his goal...

"Strikers have to score. Today that's something I achieved that in the previous games I couldn't. My teammates and coaches know I always try to help and even if I don't score, I help in any way I can...I scored today and it's going to give me and the whole team a lot of trust for the next game."

On importance of having Maxi Moralez back on the field...

"I think he's an important player on and off the pitch. We know the kind of quality he has and what he gives the team like assists and goals. He showed those things today. We like to play together and we know each other very well."