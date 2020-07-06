2020 | Episode 4 - Youth Leadership in NYC | Mini Documentary Series

2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes every weekday at 5pm through July 8 as we the build-up to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Youth Leadership Council member and Bronx resident Chelsea Quito is the subject of this episode as we follow her through a busy week in her role bringing soccer to underserved communities through City in the Community.

As well as Chelsea sharing her personal story on how she came to be involved with soccer and NYCFC, we go behind the scenes on 2020 YLC training in Mott Haven, as well as taking in scenes from the People’s Park where the week culminated with a festival of soccer for the 40+ participants.