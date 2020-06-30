2020 – Introducing a New Mini Documentary Series from NYCFC

A new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field will launch on the Club’s official YouTube channel & NYCFC.com on Wednesday, July 1.

2020 chronicles NYCFC’s sixth season through a series of 5-12 minute episodes which shine a light behind the scenes and across the city, showcasing the people who make up the NYCFC family through an unprecedented year.

Starting Wednesday, July 1, the Club will release one episode each weekday from the initial seven installments, trailing NYCFC from Ronny Deila's arrival into preseason in January through to our return to play at the MLS is Back Tournament, which commences on July 8 in Orlando, Florida.

Featuring interviews with players, staff, and supporters, as well as fly-on-the-wall footage from behind the scenes with the First Team and front office, 2020 will continue through the tournament, with new weekly episodes released while the squad are competing in Orlando.

This series will continue in realtime when the squad returns and will be a new addition to the Club’s regular output on YouTube and NYCFC.com.

To learn more about the series, watch a Q&A featuring those featured in the episodes, as well as the series producer and editor, Jose Medrano.

Q&A featuring Jose Medrano (NYCFC), Omari McCleary (NYCFC Pigeon) and Chelsea Quito (Youth Leadership Council) from "NYCFC Shorts" at Nitehawk Cinema (March 2020)

2020 - Release Schedule