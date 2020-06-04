New York City FC to Begin Voluntary Small Group Training in Accordance with MLS and Local New York City Guidelines

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 4, 2020 – New York City FC today announced that the Club will begin voluntary small group training this morning.

This comes after the Club’s introduction of voluntary individual outdoor player workouts on May 25.

After close consultation with our Chief Medical Officer and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, NYCFC submitted a club-specific plan to MLS for approval. NYCFC will implement detailed health and safety protocols during these workouts. Physical distancing will be maintained within the group setting, with players remaining in designated zones.

Building on the health and safety protocols implemented for voluntary individual workouts, we will adhere to the following guidelines for voluntary small group sessions:

Clubs must utilize outdoor fields as indoor training facilities remain closed to all players with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences.

Clubs may divide each full field into a maximum of two equal halves and may assign a group of players to each full or half field.

Clubs may clearly define up to six zones per half field, spaced at least 10 feet apart. Only one player may be in a zone at any given time in order to maintain physical distancing standards throughout the session. For clarity, a maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group with each player accommodated in a separate zone.

During training sessions, players may switch zones within their own group only if another player is not currently in that zone and players must maintain a physical distance of at least 10 feet from all other players and coaches while moving between zones

Within a single group, players may pass the ball and shoot on goal; however, all training exercises must allow players to maintain a physical distance of at least 10 feet from one another.

Players may only train with the other players within their own group and may not interact with other groups. While the groups may not be rearranged during a single training session, clubs may rearrange the combination of players in each group from session to session.

Coaches and technical staff must wear a face mask at all times and may direct players from the perimeter of the field, never entering the field, while maintaining at least 10-feet of distance from other staff and players.

Only approved equipment may be used during training session including balls; small and regular goals; rubber dots; small discs and cones; rebounders; rings; GPS Pods and personal equipment that is not shared between players. Mannequins, poles, bands, weights and ball machines may not be used.

Goalkeepers may not spit on their gloves and must clean, disinfect and sanitize their gloves after each training.

