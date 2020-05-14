Top 95 Domestic Youth Soccer Clubs, 8,000 Players, Join Major League Soccer’s Elite Player Development Platform

Major League Soccer today announced that 65 former U.S. Soccer Development Academy clubs will join the League’s existing club academies to create a partnership that will transform youth player development in the United States and Canada.

READ: Click here for a full list of Founding Member clubs

The 65 youth clubs will join the MLS academies as Founding Members of MLS’ elite player development platform. The new platform, which will include more than 8,000 players throughout the U.S. and Canada, will consist of elite year-round competition, as well as player identification initiatives, coaching education opportunities, and additional programming to create the premier player development environment.

The platform will operate with a groundbreaking governance structure that promotes collaboration, innovation and input across all areas of the soccer landscape. Within the structure, technical working groups will provide recommendations on the platform’s strategic objectives and standards, outline competition guidelines and formats, as well as introduce platform programming. By unifying the elite player development landscape and creating a collaborative structure, the new platform will accelerate and enhance player development in North America.

With a focus on maximizing each player’s potential, the new development platform will not only provide high-level, year-round competition for players, but will provide important programming, education and innovation in the key areas of player development:

Player Identification

Coaching

Environment

Personal Growth

Community Outreach

“There is strong positive momentum and excitement among MLS club academies and elite academy clubs to co-create a platform that will deliver an unparalleled experience for the nation’s top players and clubs,” said Fred Lipka, Vice President and Technical Director of MLS Player Development. “The development of professional and elite players requires a comprehensive and integrated approach, beyond just the competition format, and we are having daily conversations with academy clubs across the country who are committed to building that environment with us.”

Since launching the MLS club academy initiative in 2007, Major League Soccer has demonstrated unprecedented commitment to the development of top level professional players in the United States and Canada, including an investment of more than $70 million last season alone. This investment has produced more than 250 homegrown players that have become professional and national team players, including recent standout players such as Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas, Solar Soccer Club), James Sands (New York City FC academy, New York Soccer Club) and Matt Real (Philadelphia Union, FC Delco).

The elite academy clubs that are Founding Members of the new platform have also been leaders in the development of players for college, MLS and the national teams. Combined, MLS Academies and the elite academies joining the platform have produced more than 90% of the U.S. Youth National Team players in the last year, making the new platform the top destination for the best young players in North America.

With the launch of this new platform, MLS and the elite academy clubs will not only continue to develop world class players but will create a world class soccer development culture that supports and inspires elite players throughout the countries.

“The Sockers FC Chicago organization is excited about this great opportunity to collaborate with MLS, in the development of this new competition platform,” said David Richardson, Sockers FC Chicago Technical Director. “In our soccer communities we feel that our work as leaders of Elite Academies alongside the leaders of MLS Academies will help to shape a world-class soccer culture in our country. This will be a benefit to all that play, coach, referee, and support our game from the grassroots to the professional level.”

“Major League Soccer’s inclusive approach to the greater soccer market is the most exciting aspect of this movement,” said Ryan Miller, Portland Timbers Academy Director. "This new competition will continue to provide a platform for the top player development clubs in the country to get the most meaningful games. Elite player development requires the highest level of competition and this platform will provide that.”

Applications for additional clubs to join will be available in the coming weeks. More information about the competition structure as well as the platform’s official brand will be announced at a later date.

Founding Members

Founding Members

Albion SC - CA

Atlanta United - GA

Austin FC - TX

Ballistic United - CA

Baltimore Armour - MD

Barca Residency Academy - AZ

Bayside Futebol Club - RI

Beachside of Connecticut - CT

Bethesda SC - MD

Blau Weiss Gottschee - NY

Breakers - CA

Cedar Stars Academy Bergen - NJ

Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth - NJ

Chargers Soccer Club - FL

Chicago FC United - IL

Chicago Fire FC - IL

Chula Vista FC - CA

Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club - OH

City SC - CA

Colorado Rapids - CO

Columbus Crew SC - OH

D.C. United - DC

De Anza Force - CA

Empire United Soccer Academy - NY

FC Cincinnati - OH

FC Dallas - TX

FC Delco - PA

FC Greater Boston Bolts - MA

FC Westchester - NY

Florida Rush Soccer Club - FL

Houston Dynamo - TX

IMG Academy - FL

Indiana Fire Academy - IN

Inter Miami CF - FL

Internationals - OH

Jacksonville FC - FL

L.A. United Futbol Academy - CA

LA Galaxy - CA

LA Surf Soccer Club - CA

Lanier Soccer Academy - GA

Los Angeles Football Club - CA

Metropolitan Oval - NY

Miami Rush Kendall SC - FL

Michigan Wolves - MI

Minnesota United FC - MN

MLS Charlotte - NC

MLS St. Louis - MO

Montreal Impact - QC

Murrieta Surf Soccer Club - CA

Nashville SC - TN

NEFC - MA

New England Revolution - MA

New York City FC - NY

New York Red Bulls - NJ

New York Soccer Club - NY

Nomads - CA

Oakwood Soccer Club - CT

Orlando City SC - FL

PA Classics - PA

Philadelphia Union - PA

Phoenix Rising FC - AZ

Player Development Academy - NJ

Portland Timbers - OR

Real Colorado - CO

Real Salt Lake - UT

RGV FC Toros Academy - TX

RISE Soccer Club - TX

RSL Arizona - AZ

Sacramento Republic - CA

Saint Louis FC - MO

San Antonio FC - TX

San Jose Earthquakes - CA

Santa Barbara Soccer Club - CA

SC Del Sol - AZ

Seacoast United - NH

Seattle Sounders FC - WA

SF Elite - CA

SF Glens - CA

Shattuck-St. Mary's - MN

Silicon Valley SA - CA

Sockers FC Chicago - IL

Solar Soccer Club - TX

South Florida Football Academy - FL

Southern Soccer Academy - GA

Sporting Kansas City - KS

Tampa Bay United Rowdies - FL

Toronto FC - ON

Total Futbol Academy - CA

TSF Academy - NJ

Valeo Futbol Club - MA

Vancouver Whitecaps FC - BC

VARDAR Soccer Club - MI

Ventura County Fusion - CA

West Florida Flames - FL

Weston FC - FL

Founding Members by state/province

ARIZONA

Barca Residency Academy

Phoenix Rising FC

RSL Arizona

SC Del Sol

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

CALIFORNIA

Albion SC

Ballistic United

Breakers

Chula Vista FC

City SC

De Anza Force

L.A. United Futbol Academy

LA Galaxy

LA Surf Soccer Club

Los Angeles Football Club

Murrieta Surf Soccer Club

Nomads

Sacramento Republic

San Jose Earthquakes

Santa Barbara Soccer Club

SF Elite

SF Glens

Silicon Valley SA

Total Futbol Academy

Ventura County Fusion

COLORADO

Colorado Rapids

Real Colorado

CONNECTICUT

Beachside of Connecticut

Oakwood Soccer Club

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

D.C. United

FLORIDA

Chargers Soccer Club

Florida Rush Soccer Club

IMG Academy

Inter Miami CF

Jacksonville FC

Miami Rush Kendall SC

Orlando City SC

South Florida Football Academy

Tampa Bay United Rowdies

West Florida Flames

Weston FC

GEORGIA

Atlanta United

Lanier Soccer Academy

Southern Soccer Academy

ILLINOIS

Chicago FC United

Chicago Fire FC

Sockers FC Chicago

INDIANA

Indiana Fire Academy

KANSAS

Sporting Kansas City

MASSACHUSETTS

FC Greater Boston Bolts

NEFC

New England Revolution

Valeo Futbol Club

MARYLAND

Baltimore Armour

Bethesda SC

MICHIGAN

Michigan Wolves

VARDAR Soccer Club

MINNESOTA

Minnesota United FC

Shattuck-St. Mary's

MISSOURI

MLS St. Louis

Saint Louis FC

NORTH CAROLINA

MLS Charlotte

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Seacoast United

NEW JERSEY

Cedar Stars Academy Bergen

Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth

New York Red Bulls

Player Development Academy

TSF Academy

NEW YORK

Blau Weiss Gottschee

Empire United Soccer Academy

FC Westchester

Metropolitan Oval

New York City FC

New York Soccer Club

OHIO

Cincinnati United Premier Soccer Club

Columbus Crew SC

FC Cincinnati

Internationals

ONTARIO

Toronto FC

OREGON

Portland Timbers

PENNSYLVANIA

FC Delco

PA Classics

Philadelphia Union

QUEBEC

Montreal Impact

RHODE ISLAND

Bayside Futebol Club

TENNESSEE

Nashville SC

TEXAS

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

RGV FC Toros Academy

RISE Soccer Club

San Antonio FC

Solar Soccer Club

UTAH

Real Salt Lake

WASHINGTON