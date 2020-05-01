Keys to the eSports Match | NYCFC vs. New England Revolution

The EA Sports FIFA #StayAndPlay Series continues this weekend with another FIFA20 friendly between New York City Football Club and New England Revolution. NYC’s Chris “DidyChrislito” Holly picks up the sticks and takes on Jon “JKO” Oliveira this Saturday on Twitch.
Gaining Momentum
Last weekend Chris Holly defeated Nashville’s “Doolsta” 3-2 and then finished off his weekend with a 30-0 perfect record in FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League.
30-0 🔥💪🏾#BeastUp pic.twitter.com/di0CTN6VLR— Chris Holly (@didychrislito) April 26, 2020
Holly goes into May with plenty of steam and the record to back it up.
Busy Weekend
When Saturday’s events wrap, we then look to Sunday where Chris Holly and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson team up for an eMLS derby against New York Red Bulls live on FS1.
Tune into @FS1 for the @eMLS derby May 3rd! Teaming up with my guy @didychrislito 😈🎮 #NYisBlue #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/s5seMoYzx6— Sean Johnson (@SeanJohnGK) April 29, 2020
Join In
Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure to comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come On New York!
How To Watch
The game will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 3:00PM ET this Saturday from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito_
Get ready to Beast Up with Chris Holly and NYCFC, and remember to #StayAtHome and be safe!