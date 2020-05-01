Keys to the eSports Match | NYCFC vs. New England Revolution

The EA Sports FIFA #StayAndPlay Series continues this weekend with another FIFA20 friendly between New York City Football Club and New England Revolution. NYC’s Chris “DidyChrislito” Holly picks up the sticks and takes on Jon “JKO” Oliveira this Saturday on Twitch.

Gaining Momentum

Last weekend Chris Holly defeated Nashville’s “Doolsta” 3-2 and then finished off his weekend with a 30-0 perfect record in FIFA Ultimate Team Weekend League.

Holly goes into May with plenty of steam and the record to back it up.

Busy Weekend

When Saturday’s events wrap, we then look to Sunday where Chris Holly and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson team up for an eMLS derby against New York Red Bulls live on FS1.

Join In

Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure to comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come On New York!

How To Watch

The game will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 3:00PM ET this Saturday from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito_

Get ready to Beast Up with Chris Holly and NYCFC, and remember to #StayAtHome and be safe!