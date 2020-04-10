Keys to the eSports Match | NYCFC vs. Chicago Fire

Chris Holly hits the sticks on Sunday for a matchup against Chicago’s Enrique “THEBITW7” Espinoza. Since we’re all staying home, be sure to check out Chris’ twitch channel, and follow the action closely on New York City FC’s social channels for updates and highlights.

We Don’t Stop

Last weekend saw Chris dispatch of DCU’s KINGCJ0 to the tune of a 6-2 win over two legs. Holly now takes on Espinoza to mirror what would’ve been New York’s holiday match against Chicago at home. Living For The Weekend

Another weekend league, another 29-1 with a dc after I won my game 6-2. #WeMove #BeastUp https://t.co/LHcZb3vFvu — Chris Holly (@didychrislito) April 6, 2020

Holly crushed it over the weekend with a 29-1 run, and he’s already headed for another Top 100 Ranking for the month of April. Holly finished March ranked #38 with 115 wins.

Tap In

Check out Chris’ Twitch stream and be sure to comment and like as he plays. You can support him and reach out on Twitter and Instagram where Chris can be found @didychrislito. Come On New York!

How To Watch

The game will be streaming live on NYCFC.com at 12:30 ET this Sunday from Chris’ Twitch channel at Twitch.TV/didycrislito_ Get ready to Beast Up with Chris Holly and NYCFC, and remember to #StayAtHome and be safe!