New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila Adds Efraín Juárez to Staff

New York City FC today announced Efraín Juárez has joined the Club as part of Ronny Deila’s staff.

A former Mexican international, Juárez played for Deila at Norwegian club Vålerenga in 2019. During his 11-year professional career, Juárez played for Celtic FC and Real Zaragoza in Europe, as well as stints in his native Mexico at UNAM, Club América, and CF Monterrey.

Juárez is familiar with MLS having spent the 2018 season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, making 16 appearances.

Juárez said: “The opportunity to be reunited with Ronny was an easy decision for me and I am very excited to join NYCFC. I am so grateful to everyone here, especially to Ronny and David Lee. I can’t think of a better club to be at as I begin this new chapter of my professional career.

“I’m looking forward to passing on my experiences as a player and I hope this will be a valuable asset in helping to develop our players into the best professionals they can be. Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working with our coaching and technical staff to implement individual development plans so the players can reach their on-pitch goals and the objectives that we set for them.”

Born in Mexico City, the former midfielder and defender spent time in the youth academy at UNAM and the famed La Masia academy at FC Barcelona. Juárez made his debut for the Mexican national team in 2009, eventually making 39 appearances including at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “I’m really happy to welcome Efraín into our staff and it’s great to be reunited after working with him in Norway. He knows what it takes to be a professional player at the highest level, and he will bring great experience and energy as he works closely with our players to help them develop every day.

“I’m excited for him to join us and I’m confident he’ll make an immediate impact.”

Juárez has been part of numerous title-winning teams across his playing career. As a player, he won various trophies at UNAM, América and Monterrey. Internationally, in 2005 Juárez was part of the Mexican national team who won the U-17 World Championship. At the senior level, he was part of two Concacaf Gold Cup’s in 2009 and 2011.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Efraín to New York City as part of Ronny’s staff. He brings a wealth of experience not only at the club level, but with the Mexican national team as well. He has won titles throughout his career and that winning mentality will only benefit our players.

“Efraín will have a very important scope of work including working with our coaching staff on the training pitch on a day-to-day basis. He is a great person and will fit really well into the culture we have within our Sporting Department here at NYCFC.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Efraín to NYCFC.