NYCFC Permanently Acquires Nicolás Acevedo From Uruguayan Club Liverpool F.C.

New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired midfielder Nicolás Acevedo on a permanent transfer, using Allocation Money, from Uruguayan side Liverpool F.C.

The Uruguayan youth international will join the squad upon acquisition of a P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Acevedo will occupy an international roster slot.

The central midfielder was awarded the “Joven Talento del 2019” by the Uruguayan Football Association which honors the best U-21 player in the country’s domestic league. The 20-year-old played 31 games as Liverpool finished 5th in the aggregate table last season.

His performances earned him a call-up to the Uruguayan U-20 national team where he helped lead his country to the Round of 16 in last year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. Acevedo also featured extensively with the U-23s as they finished third in the CONMEBOL Olympic qualifiers behind Argentina and Brazil earlier this year.

Acevedo said: “Being an NYCFC player is a great pride for me, my family and my friends. The truth is that going to a Club so big makes me excited and it’s an important step in my professional career. When I heard about this opportunity, I didn’t doubt it. I was so excited and eager to sign.

“It’s a Club that works really hard with a great technical team and in a league that is growing a lot. I think I’m a simple player who likes to work hard for his team. I think I can contribute a lot to my teammates, to the group, and to be at 100 percent for the team.

“I want to try to play as many minutes as possible and try to win everything that we play. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and all of the people that work for the Club. I want to tell the fans that I’m eager to arrive and to be there with them. I’m going to give 100 percent to NYCFC.”

Acevedo came through Liverpool’s academy in his native Montevideo and debuted for his boyhood club in 2018. He became captain in 2019 at 20 years old.

Since joining the senior side, Acevedo has helped Liverpool qualify for the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana twice and also scored a penalty in the shootout as his club lifted the “Torneo Intermedio” for the first time in 2019.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “Nicolás is a very good addition to our midfield and adds competition and depth across the position group. He’s an excellent player technically and loves to win the ball back which is key in how we want to play our football. In possession, he’s able to dictate the tempo and that’s a quality that really helps us build from the back. I’m excited for him to get to New York and join the squad.”

Acevedo will be the Club’s second signing from the Uruguayan First Division. Valentin Castellanos spent the second half of 2018 on loan with NYCFC before joining permanently and having a breakout year in 2019.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re thrilled that Nicolás has decided to join New York City FC. Despite being only 20 years-old, he has already gained a lot of experience for his club and at the youth international level with Uruguay. His performances over the past 12 months have drawn attention from teams across the world, and we’re pleased that a player of his quality and potential has chosen to continue his career with NYCFC. Not only is this an important signing for this season as we compete in both league and continental play, but Nicolás has the ability to grow into an excellent player for us in the future. We’re looking forward to him arriving in New York and integrating into our Club.”

Everyone at the Club would like to welcome Nicolás to NYCFC.

Name: Nicolás Acevedo

Position: Midfield

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 160

Date of Birth: April 14, 1999

Age: 20

Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay

Hometown: Montevideo, Uruguay

Last Club: Liverpool F.C. (Montevideo)

How Acquired: Signed on permanent transfer using Allocation Money from Liverpool FC (Montevideo)