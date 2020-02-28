NYCFC Forward Valentin Castellanos Receives U.S. Green Card

Valentin Castellanos has received his U.S. Green Card ahead of the 2020 MLS Season.

Now a permanent resident, the Argentina U-23 forward will no longer occupy an international spot on the Club’s roster.

Each MLS team is allotted eight International Player spots to begin each season.NYCFC has received an additional spot from the Colorado Rapids for the 2020 season as part of the trade considerations which saw them acquire Jonathan Lewis in 2019, meaning NYCFC are now using five of their nine available International Player spots.

Current NYCFC International Players :

Héber Gary Mackay-Steven Alexandru Mitriță Maxi Moralez Gudmundur Thórarinsson

NYCFC opens up MLS play on Sunday, March 1 against Columbus Crew SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 ET and the match will be broadcast on YES Network.