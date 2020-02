Gudmundur Thórarinsson is the only name on the New York City FC Injury Report for tonight's Scotiabank Concacaf League Round of 16 second leg vs. AD San Carlos.

Head Coach Ronny Deila's squad will be boosted by the return of Juan Pablo Torres after the young American midfielder missed the 5-3 first leg win through illness.

NYCFC vs. AD San Carlos will be broadcast live on FS2 & TUDN (en español). Kickoff is at 6:00PM ET.

Injury Report

OUT - Gudmundur Thórarinsson (lower body)