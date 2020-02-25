New York City FC Youth Programs Joins Super Y League

The Super Y League announced today its newest member with a combined team from NYCFC’s local youth programs set to join the North Atlantic Division ahead of the 2020 season.

With a professional senior team in Major League Soccer, and a title-winning Academy that features teams from the U-12 age group through U-19, NYCFC is joining the Super Y League in order to give select players within its youth programs the opportunity to play competitive games during the summer season.

The Club’s Super Y roster will mainly feature players from its local talent centers, giving these players from different locations the chance to come together as one team.

“The Super Y League is an established soccer league known for its professionalism and dedication to youth development,” said New York City FC Director of Youth Programs, Brian Walsh. “We are excited to bring a group of players from our youth programs together and have them compete over the summer months.”

“Players within our youth programs are always looking for avenues to compete outside of their regular club teams,” said Walsh. “Joining the Super Y League gives these players the perfect platform to do so.”

Founded in 2013, the MLS side has counted global superstars David Villa, Frank Lampard, and Andrea Pirlo among its ranks in the past. The team finished top of the Eastern Conference regular season table in 2019 and qualified for the Concacaf Champions League for the first time.