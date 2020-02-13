Generation adidas Cup | U15 & U17 Compete In Qualifiers

New York City Football Club boys academy U15 and U17 teams are in Atlanta, Georgia to play in the Winter regional qualifying stages of the Generation adidas Cup.

The U17 side leads Group D with eight points, and play Atlanta, Columbus, and Orlando over the weekend. The team enters qualifying knowing that just one win will secure a place in the finals.

The U15s currently sit fourth in Group D with five points with a win, loss and draw. They face group leaders Columbus on Friday, February 14. Followed by games against Toronto and Atlanta on Saturday and Monday.

The U15 squad could also secure their seat within Division 1 of the 2020 Generation adidas Cup Finals in Frisco, TX if they finish within the top two spots of their group.

Last year, both youth teams qualified in the First Division from qualifiers and punched their tickets to Frisco to compete against some of the best youth squads from around the world. This year, the Generation adidas Cup features the largest field of participants in the tournaments 13-year history, with an International Challenge between MLS and Liga MX teams that will be a secondary title as the top teams from each league will face one another in a finale.

U17 Generation adidas Cup Schedule:

Group D

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD New York City FC 8 2 0 1 (1) 5 2 +3 Columbus Crew SC 8 2 1 1 (1) 5 3 +2 Toronto FC 7 2 1 1 12 5 +7 FC Cincinnati 4 1 2 1 4 7 -3 Atlanta United 3 1 2 0 3 4 -1 Montreal Impact 3 0 1 2 (1) 3 5 -2 Orlando City SC 3 1 2 0 3 9 -6

Date Match Time Location Feb. 14, 2020 NYCFC vs. Atlanta 3:30 pm ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground Feb. 15, 2020 Columbus vs. NYCFC 3:30 pm ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground Feb. 17, 2020 Orlando vs. NYCFC 9 am ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

U15 Generation adidas Cup Schedule:

Group D

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD Columbus Crew SC 6 2 1 0 6 3 +3 Toronto FC 5 1 0 2 4 2 +2 Orlando City SC 5 1 1 1 (1) 4 5 -1 New York City FC 5 1 1 1 (1) 3 4 -1 FC Cincinnati 3 1 2 0 4 5 -1 Atlanta United 3 1 2 0 4 6 -2

Date Match Time Location Feb. 14, 2020 NYCFC vs. Columbus 1 pm ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground Feb. 15, 2020 NYCFC vs. Orlando 6 pm ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground Feb. 17, 2020 NYCFC vs. Atlanta 11 am ET Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

Stay tuned to NYCFC.com and our social channels for details, updates and information regarding the Generation adidas Cup.