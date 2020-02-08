An Update from Brad Sims

NYCFC fans,

I wanted to personally share with you the information that we provided in a statement to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and numerous other outlets yesterday, regarding our ongoing project to build our permanent home and New York City’s first-ever soccer-specific stadium.

Though nothing has been finalized, there has been significant progress made, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our partners on this exciting project. We are actively involved with MADDD Equities, the Yankees, NYC Economic Development Corporation, the Bronx Parking Authority, and numerous Bronx community groups and local leaders to bring a transformative project proposal to the South Bronx, one piece of which would be a soccer-specific stadium. We are proud to partner with MADDD Equities, a well-known affordable housing developer, and NYC EDC to grow our engagement with local community leaders as we embark on the public approval process.

In the coming months, we will take further steps to formalize our participation in the public approval process which will include engaging in meaningful public dialogue with community residents, civic leaders, supporters, and local elected officials to obtain critical feedback on the details of this proposal so that we can ensure the project meets the needs of the community and New York City as a whole.

As passionate fans, your role as we go through the formal approval process will be to do what you have always done – bring your love for our sport and our Club and continue to represent the ideals and diversity of our great City.

We know, as loyal fans, you are every bit as eager as we are to have a permanent home for our Club, especially given our announcement yesterday that the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 game will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Though being forced to play this game outside of the five boroughs is far from ideal, it comes at a time when we are seeing very real progress on our stadium efforts.

Lastly, but most importantly, I wanted to reiterate what I’ve said in the past that NYCFC would not be where we are today as a Club without our fans. On behalf of all of us at NYCFC, thank you for your continued support. Nothing we do would be possible without you.

Our season begins in just 12 days in San Jose, Costa Rica. I look forward to seeing you soon.

Cheers,

Brad