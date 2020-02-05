The Gotham Kit | 2020-21 New York City FC Away Kit

The NYCFC 2020-21 alternate jersey is an abstracted homage to the style and rhythm of New York City.

With its classic navy-and-white color scheme, the jersey is both modern and expressive, all while grounded in a rich history.

Like countless artists through the years, the front of the jersey is inspired by the landmark architecture of the Brooklyn Bridge, and the details borrow from design cues that dot the edges of New York Harbor.

The NYC monogram on the back collar completes this new kit, flanked on each side by five cables representing each borough in the colors of the city flag.

For The Gotham Kit shoot, NYCFC Club Photographers Katie Cahalin and Nate Congleton went downtown with Libyan international forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Bushwick native midfielder, Justin Haak.

Shop The Gotham Kit now at MLSStore.com.