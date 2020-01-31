Match Recap | LAFC 3-1 NYCFC

LAFC Goals: Rodriguez, Perez & Gonzalez

NYCFC Goals: De Rosario

New York City FC continued preparations for the 2020 season with a behind closed door tune-up vs. LAFC at the Banc of California on Friday afternoon.

LAFC were the victors of the match, taking a two-goal lead into halftime. Brian Rodriguez opened the scoring for the 2019 MLS Supporters' Shield champions, before Adrien Perez slotted home a penalty just before the break.

The hosts extended their lead in the second half through Jorge Gonzalez, but Ronny Deila's men hit back late in the game with yet another goal from U-19 forward Osaze De Rosario.

Homegrown defender Tayvon Gray started the move with a great ball to spring Ismael Tajouri-Shradi free down the left-hand side and the Libyan teed up the finish for De Rosario with the cut-back.

Adding to his goal vs. Palmeiras, it was the Academy youngster's second goal of Preseason 2020.

3-1 was how it finished, as NYCFC continues to build toward the February 20 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League opener vs. AD San Carlos.

First Half (0'-60'): Stuver, Scally, Chanot, Sands, Callens; Ring, Zelalem, Parks; Mitriță, Héber, Mackay-Steven (Jasson 45')

Second Half (60'-90'): Barraza, Rocha, Gray, Ibeagha, Torres, Kim, Haak, Fortune, Tajouri-Shradi, De Rosario, Jasson

Deila Reaction