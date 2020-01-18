Match Recap | NYCFC 1-2 Palmeiras

NYCFC Goals: De Rosario 45+2'

Palmeiras Goals: Willian 56' & 73'

New York City FC showed out once again vs. high level Brazilian opposition, this time taking on Palmeiras at Florida Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Following Wednesday’s youth movement vs. Corinthians, Ronny Deila named a more familiar-looking NYCFC XI for the second match of preseason, naming 10 regular starters alongside U-19 forward, Osaze De Rosario.

Despite suffering an early setback when Maxi Moralez was replaced on 6’, the Boys in Blue enjoyed plenty of good moments in an entertaining back and forth first half, with Ronald Matarrita, Alexandru Mitriță and Gary Mackay-Steven all going close.

Brad Stuver made one crucial early save from Dudu to keep it level and to set the stage for the moment of the half which arrived just before half-time.

Young De Rosario, who more than held his own in an epic first half tussle with former Brazilian international Felipe Melo, saved his best moment for the 45th minute when he scored a goal he’ll never forget.

Mackay-Steven started the move, beating a defender and threading a ball through to Jasson, who dipped a shoulder and left his marker behind, before swinging in a glorious cross for De Rosario who thumped his header into the top corner of the net.

A goal made in New York for the Boys in Blue and another proud moment for NYCFC’s Academy after the valiant performance vs. Corinthians last time out.

Nine half-time changes followed from Deila as he looked to give valuable minutes to the rest of his squad. Juan Pablo Torres was one of those summoned from bench and the young American almost marked his appearance with a golazo of his own after he sat a defender and struck for goal, but his shot was just the wrong side of the post.

Palmeiras levelled the match on 55’ when a deflected ball fell for Willian to finish and the same player was at it again with 15 minutes to go, capitalizing on a defensive error and clipping a volley past the onrushing Luis Barraza.

2-1 was how it stayed, rounding off the first leg of preseason. NYCFC now returns home to New York for a couple of days break, before traveling to Santa Barbara from January 21 through January 30.

NYCFC (1st Half) | Stuver, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Matarrita, Ring (C), Parks, Moralez (Jasson 6'), Mitriță, Mackay-Steven, De Rosario

NYCFC (2nd Half) | Barraza, Scally, Ibeagha, Sands, Rocha, Haak, Zelalem, Fatah, Jasson (Lansade 82'), Fortune (Kim 88'), De Rosario (Kapanadze 68')