New York City FC Forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi Agrees to New Contract

New York City FC today announced that Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has agreed to a new multi-year contract with the Club.

The Libyan international has played 52 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons, scoring 19 goals and adding seven assists.

Tajouri-Shradi said: “I’m really happy to extend my contract to stay here with NYCFC who from the first day has showed me so much love. I just want to keep going with this amazing Club in an incredible city.

“Since my first game at home, the fans have been amazing to me and the energy they give us every game is incredible. We have a really strong team and can achieve something bigger than the last few years this season. I’m excited for the start of the season and really happy to stay here for a few more years and win some titles with this amazing Club.”

Tajouri-Shradi arrived in January 2018 following a transfer from Austria Wien and made an immediate impact scoring four goals in his first four starts. His 11 goals in 2018 were second-most on the squad behind David Villa and he is one of four forwards currently at the Club to have a double-digit goal season.

He was named the Club’s Newcomer of the Year in 2018 and scored his first-ever playoff goal in the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs Knockout Round in a 3-1 win against Philadelphia.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “We want to play attacking football and having wingers like Ismael makes our team incredibly hard to defend. He can run at defenders in one-v-one situations, but can also score from long range when given an inch of space. He’s dynamic and I love the skill set he brings to our side.”

Tajouri-Shradi also received international recognition debuting for the Libyan national football team against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match. He has gone on to make four total appearances for Libya.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “Ismael has been a really impactful player since he joined the club and is now entering the prime part of his career. We’ve been really pleased with his growth so far and fully expect him to take another leap in his development. I’m really happy that he wants to spend the next part of his career at NYCFC. He has a great locker room presence and fully deserves this new contract."

Last season, Tajouri-Shradi played 19 league games, starting 11, and scored four goals including his fourth brace at NYCFC during a thrilling 3-3 draw at Minnesota United. The Libyan also scored in a second consecutive postseason.

Everyone at the Club would like to congratulate Ismael on his new contract.