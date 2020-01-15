Match Recap | NYCFC 1-2 Corinthians

NYCFC Goals: Mendez (OG) 75'

Corinthians Goals: Luan 10' & 30'

A youthful New York City FC gave a good account of themselves but fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Corinthians in the opening match of the Florida Cup.

Kicking off their preseason slate of games just a couple of days into the Orlando preseason camp, new Head Coach Ronny Deila named a number of NYCFC Academy players in his first-ever XI, as well as new signing Gedion Zelalem and Homegrown duo, Justin Haak and James Sands.

Sebastien Ibeagha captained the side and brought his experience to the backline alongside Tony Rocha, as Deila looked to put minutes into the legs of his squad in advance of next month's Concacaf Champions League opener vs. San Carlos.

Andres Jasson had the game's first opportunity for NYC inside the opening five minutes after making space at the top of the D, but his shot was always fading high and wide.

On 10', City found themselves a goal behind after Luan opened the scoring with an expertly-taken free-kick which left goalkeeper Luis Barraza with no chance.

After a back and forth 20-minute spell, Corinthians doubled their lead through the same source, with Luan striking again from distance and finding the bottom corner to make it 2-0 with 30' on the clock.

Deila gave opportunities to the rest of the Academy youngsters and trialists on the bench, making wholesale changes immediately after the second concession.

Like the players they replaced, the new-look NYCFC showed grit and quality to stay in the game and they earned their reward on 75' after good work from Julio Lansade, Niko Kapanadze and Colman Kim led to an own goal which halved the deficit.

Despite a late push, 2-1 was how it stayed, with NYCFC back in action again on Saturday when Palmeiras provide the opposition.

NYCFC XI | Barraza, Scally, Ibeagha, Sands, Rocha, Haak, Torres, Fatah, Zelalem, Jasson, De Rosario

Subs | Mizell, Taylor, Gray, Amponsah, Dumas, Suchecki, Kim, Kapanadze, Fortune, Perez, Lansade, Acito, Flax