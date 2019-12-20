New York City FC’s 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Dates Announced

NEW YORK, N.Y., December 20, 2019 – New York City FC today announced the dates and times for their 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 matches against Costa Rican club AD San Carlos.

NYCFC will travel to Costa Rica for the first leg on Thursday, February 20 with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm ET. The following week on Wednesday, February 26, the return leg in New York City will kick-off at 6:00 pm ET.

All teams competing in Concacaf Champions League must go through a venue certification process. The Club is currently working with Concacaf to certify its preferred venue and once complete, a host venue will be announced.

NYCFC qualified for the tournament for the first time in Club history after finishing the regular season on top of the Eastern Conference in 2019.

AD San Carlos qualified for the competition as the best ranked quarterfinalist in the 2019 Concacaf League. They won the Costa Rican Primera Division Clausura title for the first time in the 2018-2019 season.

Like NYCFC, it will be AD San Carlos’ first appearance in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

If NYCFC advance to the Quarterfinals, they will face the winner of the Tigres UANL (Mexico) and Alianza FC (El Salvador) Round of 16 matchup. The full 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League draw is featured below.

Atlanta United FC (United States) vs FC Motagua (Honduras)

Club America (Mexico) vs Comunicaciones F.C. (Guatemala)

Cruz Azul (Mexico) vs Portmore United FC (Jamaica)

Los Angeles FC (United States) vs Club Leon (Mexico)

Tigres UANL (Mexico) vs Alianza FC (El Salvador)

New York City FC (United States) vs AD San Carlos (Costa Rica)

Seattle Sounders FC (United States) vs CD Olimpia (Honduras)

Montreal Impact (Canada) vs Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

Ticketing information for the Round of 16 home leg against AD San Carlos will be released at a later date. To learn more about how to secure your 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League tickets, click here.

