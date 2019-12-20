MLS Works Donates Podcast Equipment to Andrew Freedman Home

This week, MLS Works donated podcast equipment to the Andrew Freedman Home in the Bronx, which was installed with the help of Brad Stuver, Justin Haak and the NYCFC Youth Leadership Council.

The arrival of the equipment kicks off the Soccer Bloc podcast which features youth from CITC YLC discussing the role of soccer in society.

The group also recorded their third podcast with NYCFC players Stuver and Haak.

Thanks to the Andrew Freedman Home, our Young Leaders have a creative space to record and develop their talent with AFH's resident recording artist, Eli Efi.

The Andrew Freedman Home Initiative is a comprehensive and correlating suite of programs and services designed to systematically raise the educational and employability standards of the adults in the South Bronx community, creating and facilitating new employment opportunities.

New York City Football Club and City in the Community would like to thank MLS Works for providing the equipment donation.

For more information please visit https://andrewfreedmanhome.org/, https://www.nycfc.com/soccer-bloc-podcast, or @CITC_NYC for more information.