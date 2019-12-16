NYCFC Youth Win NCAA College Cup With Georgetown University

Dante Polvara and Will Sands have added another national championship to their trophy cases.

The Freshmen New York City FC Academy products helped Georgetown University clinch a first-ever NCAA men’s soccer title last night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, where the Hoyas defeated the Cavaliers from the University of Virginia by a score of 7-6 on penalty kicks after a back-and-forth 90 minutes ended all even at 3-3.

The New York natives both played pivotal roles in the NYCFC Academy squad that won the 2018 Development Academy National Championship in July – a second consecutive Boys U-18/19 Academy title for Matt Pilkington’s Boys in Blue – and have spent considerable time training with the First Team over the past couple of seasons.

On the winning occasion, Academy Director Sam Pugsley said: “A big congratulations to Dante and Will on winning the NCAA Championship in their Freshman season at Georgetown. It’s been enjoyable to track their and all of our academy graduates’ journeys through the collegiate season and post-season tournaments. We’re proud to see them earn another major title and gain more valuable experience as they continue their development on the pitch.”

Everyone at New York City FC congratulates Dante, Will, and the Georgetown Hoyas Men’s Soccer Team!