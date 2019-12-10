NYCFC’s City in the Community Foundation Awarded 2019 Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Team of the Year Award

After a round of peer ratings and an evaluation by a panel consisting of League Office staff, NYCFC has been awarded the 2019 Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Team of the Year Award. The Marisa Colaiano Community Relations Team of the Year Award recognizes the MLS Community Relations Department for their overall philanthropic efforts and, or community outreach initiatives that made a significant impact in their community and for the club during the 2019 season.

Many thanks to NYCFC’s staff, fans and players for supporting our work and helping us make a measurable impact in local communities around NYC.

In 2019 NYCFC and CITC made significant accomplishments:

Over 1700 hours volunteered, the equivalent of over $51,000 contributed back to the community

Over 150 staff and fans volunteered with CITC at community service events Launched a CITC youth-led podcast and STEM program

Expanded the Saturday Night Lights Program citywide

Created original digital content that was shared to fans and the overall public

Secured multiple local news coverage media hits surrounding CITC and its programs

Built an additional 9 new mini pitches

In 2019, we were also recognized by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as a finalist for the Professional Sports Team of the Year for our innovative approach to creating healthier communities, selected as a finalist for the ESPN Humanitarian Team of the Year and one of our Young Leaders, Yasmine Sanchez was a winner of the ESPN Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Other factors that were considered are below:

Raised the profile of their club and players and increased local relevancy

Demonstrated strategic thinking and leadership to support and align with the club’s overall objectives

Have measurable impact in the local community

#ForTheCity!