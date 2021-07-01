Gold Cup | Sean Johnson and James Sands Called to U.S. Men's National Team

New York City FC is pleased to confirm Sean Johnson and James Sands have been selected to represent the United States Men’s National Team at the upcoming Gold Cup.

Club captain Johnson currently has nine senior caps for his country after making his debut against Chile in January 2011. He was also part of the US Gold Cup winning squads in 2013 and 2017, and last saw action for the US during a 1-0 victory against Costa Rica in early 2020.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sands is aiming to make his senior international debut with the United States following involvement at U15, U17, and U19 level. The 20-year-old became NYCFC’s first-ever homegrown signing after winning back-to-back U19 national titles with the club.

He is also the Club’s first homegrown academy player to earn a senior callup with the United States, and the second academy graduate to do so after Gio Reyna.

A native of Rye, New York, Sands made his senior debut for the Boys in Blue in 2017 and celebrated signing a new multi-year contract with the club in March. He has played almost every minute of the club’s 2021 MLS campaign operating predominantly as a central defender; with his stellar form now rewarded by USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

Sands and Johnson will join up with the squad on July 5, meaning both will miss the Club’s meeting with CF Montreal, July 7. United States will begin their participation on July 11, before games on July 15 & July 18 round out their group stage fixtures.

Everyone at NYCFC would like to congratulate Sean and James on this achievement and wish them luck as they head into the competition.

USMNT GOLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; CAPS/GOALS):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United; 64/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (8): George Bello (Atlanta United; 1/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 18/1), Shaq Moore (Tenerife/ESP; 5/0), Donovan Pines (D.C. United; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 3/1), James Sands (New York City FC; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 3/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 14/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 31/2), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 20/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 12/0)

FORWARDS: (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 35/8), Daryl Dike (Orlando City; 3/1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/FRA; 3/2), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 56/12)