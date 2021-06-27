Match Recap | NYCFC 2-1 D.C. United

New York City FC Goals: Parks 84', Thiago 90'+5'

D.C. United Goals: Robertha 9'

New York City FC were back in action on Sunday evening, welcoming D.C. United to Red Bull Arena. The hosts were aiming to secure back-to-back wins after their midweek success against Atlanta United. The visitors took an early lead through Nigel Robertha, but a second-half header from Keaton Parks and a dramatic injury-time winner from Thiago Andrade helped NYCFC earn a 2-1 victory.

New York City FC were aiming for a second straight win on Sunday evening against D.C. United as they finished a busy eight days that saw them play three games.

The Boys in Blue started quickly and had a chance inside the first minute after an attempted pass out by Bill Hamid was intercepted by Maxi Moralez.

The Argentine didn’t waste any time in finding Taty Castellanos, but he was quickly closed down and saw his effort deflect behind for a corner.

In response, D.C. almost took the lead in the seventh minute after a cross from Paul Arriola took a wicked deflection off Nicolás Acevedo – Sean Johnson alert to the danger.

Two minutes later the visitors had their opener thanks to a rapid counter-attack that found Nigel Robertha in space. He fired the ball high into the net past Johnson at his near post.

In the 16th minute Maxime Chanot had a chance to level the scores from a Moralez free-kick, but he failed to keep his header down.

City were keen to build through the lines and instigate some nice one-touch football, but their opponents remained a threat on the break.

NYCFC were forced into a 37th-minute substitution when Jesús Medina pulled up with an injury and was replaced by Thiago Andrade.

NYCFC’s next major chance came in the 41st minute when Moralez earned a free-kick to the right of the penalty area. He whipped in a dangerous cross in, but the ball landed at Chanot’s chest and bounced out for a goal kick.

The second half brought with it a second change for NYCFC with Keaton Parks entering the field in place for Alfredo Morales.

Thiago was proving a handful, and in the 62nd minute he managed to fire a shot off after cutting inside from the left.

The 70th minute saw Johnson called into action when a D.C. cross ended up at the top of the box for Russell Canouse; his side-footed effort straight at the NYCFC goalkeeper.

Ronny Deila turned to his bench in the 73rd minute and introduced Talles Magno and Santiago Rodríguez in place of Castellanos and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

NYCFC continued to control possession but struggled to find gaps in what was a resolute United backline.

In the 80th minute, an angled diagonal ball allowed Anton Tinnerholm to cushion a header back for Rodríguez to shoot but his effort did not trouble Hamid.

NYCFC’s managed an even better chance two minutes later when Gudi Thórarinsson’s cross was headed towards goal by Acevedo.

The breakthrough would eventually come in the 84th minute when a near-post corner by Moralez was flicked in by Parks.

Now the hosts’ tails were up and the momentum was with them. Some dangerous runs by Thiago and Roríguez stretched the D.C. United backline.

There was still time for a dramatic winner thanks to the super-sub Thiago. It started with a D.C. United corner and a quick release by Johnson to Thiago.

The Brazilian then started a sensational run that took him from deep in his own half to the opposition goal. Keeping his composure he calmly side-footed the ball past Hamid to send the home fans delirious and give the Boys in Blue a memorable 2-1 win.

