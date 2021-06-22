Injury Report | Two Out Against Atlanta

New York City FC are back in action tomorrow as they face Atlanta United at Red Bull Arena.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without two players for the midweek game. Brazilian forward Héber continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year while Alex Callens remains on international duty with Peru.

You can watch the game live on the YES Network, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.





Player Availability Report

OUT

Héber - Knee

Alexander Callens - International Duty