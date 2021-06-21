Behind the Scenes | Thiago's Debut Goal

New York City FC suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena. A first-half goal from Gustavo Bou handed Bruce Arena's side a lead before Thiago Andrade found the net on his debut to equalize. New England again took the lead through a Jonathan Bell header, before being pegged back by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. Unfortunately, the visitors found a third goal through former NYCFC midfielder Tommy McNamara late in the game to take all three points.