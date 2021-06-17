James Sands | We've Added Game Changers

New York City FC midfielder James Sands believes the club have added 'game changers' in Thiago Andrade, Talles Magno, and Santiago Rodriguez.

The trio were signed in April, May, and June respectively, and have been welcome additions to the first-team picture. All three are fit and available for this weekend's game against New England Revolution, and Sands believes the Club have secured 'game changers' as they look to climb the table.

"Yeah, I think they're going to help tremendously," Sands said. "I think all of them are top players, and they bring some things to the team that we really need. I think Talles [Magno], Santiago [Rodríguez], Thiago [Andrade], all of them will be game changers for us and will help us rotate a little bit in the front half of the field.

"We've kind of had to rely on the same three or four guys, and it's a long season. We're going to need a lot of fresh legs and that sort of thing. They're all special talents, and I think we've got a lot of goals coming our way for sure."

Sands also revealed that the competition level in training has risen following the introduction of fresh faces.

"I think it's not a secret that when top players come in competition for spots increases," he said. "I think everybody now has to fight for a spot and that's part of the reason why training is now more competitive. No one's got a secured spot in the team, and everybody's got to kind of put in the work. I think it really brings out the best in everybody.

"The guys who don't make that starting XI will be fighting next week for a spot on the weekend. I think it's a really healthy atmosphere to have in the team. It's something that's going to help us know come the end of the season and come playoff time."

New York City FC are back in action against New England Revolution on Saturday, June 19 at Red Bull Arena with kickoff taking place at 7:30PM ET (YES Network/NYCFC.com/radio).