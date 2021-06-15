The Away End | New England Revolution With Charlie Davies

New York City FC are back in action after the international break and face off against New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena.

To help us learn more about our next opponent, we spoke to former Revs striker, now color analyst, Charlie Davies to learn more.

Hi Charlie, thanks so much for speaking with us, how long have you been working for the New England Revolution?

I started working in the front office for the New England Revolution in April of 2018 and then transitioned into the broadcast booth alongside Brad Feldman for the 2020 season. I also played for the Revolution from August of 2013 through July of 2016.

As a former Revs player what’s been your favorite moment either playing or covering the team?

My favorite moment playing for the Revolution would be the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals. We won the first leg at Red Bull Arena where our supporters came in numbers to make it an incredible atmosphere. The second leg was epic! We advanced to the MLS Cup Finals! It was one of the best memories from my career.

Looking at the 2021 campaign, it would appear that Bruce Arena has made only a few additions to the roster, but the team are enjoying a great start to the season, what do you put that down to?

I believe the 2021 Revolution success boils down to Carles Gil being moved to the center of the pitch, playing that #10 position, where he can get more touches and it allows him to be more involved in the run of play. It's also helped that a number of players have received more experience together in MLS under Bruce Arena. The team's chemistry has allowed them to be more dynamic throughout the game.

Bruce Arena is one of the most experienced and successful coaches in MLS. What do you think the team needs to do to make that next step and potentially challenge for silverware?

The team needs to stay healthy and continue to push for more goals. They've improved defensively but still need to work on dealing with defensive transition in the center of the park. If the Revolution can sustain consistency in front of goal they'll be tough to beat.

From a tactical standpoint, what strengths or weaknesses should Ronny Deila and his team be aware of heading into the game?

I will not be giving away any of our secrets. Ha!

If you were to identify the team's danger-man, who would that be?

The NYCFC danger man is Taty Castellanos and for the Revs, it's Gustavo Bou.

And finally, for any fans thinking of making the trip to Foxborough or nearby Boston in the future, are there any particular attractions you’d suggest they check out?

New England is a beautiful place to visit with a lot of American history. I would suggest walking around the Boston Commons/Back Bay and then trying some of the famous seafood!

New York City FC are back in action against New England Revolution on Saturday, June 19 with kickoff taking place at 7:30PM ET (YES Network /NYCFC.com/Radio).