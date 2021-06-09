Santiago Rodríguez | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Santiago Rodríguez as the club’s newest signing. The 21-year-old joins NYCFC on loan from Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque. To help you become more familiar with our new arrival, we have compiled a list of ten things to know.

Santiago was born in his nation’s capital, Montevideo, on January 8, 2000.

He started his career on the books of Club Nacional before joining Montevideo City in 2020.

The 21-year-old credits Eduardo Domínguez, his coach at Nacional, for helping facilitate his breakthrough into first-team football, “He gave me the opportunity to play a friendly against River plate in Argentina, after they won the Libertadores. During that game I played very well and was able to showcase my skills. After that I took advantage of all opportunities that came along and kept working hard to develop my football career.”

When asked about his football idols growing up, Rodríguez cited Argentine playmaker Juan Román Riquelme. The former Boca Juniors midfielder enjoyed a successful playing career that included spells with Barcelona, Villarreal, and Argentinos Juniors.

Santiago has already had time to explore the city. He said Central Park and the John Lennon Memorial have been particular highlights, “My dad is a big fan of his music, so we loved that place.”

Santiago will wear the number 42 jersey with the club.

The 21-year-old was a teammate of Nicolás Acevedo with the Uruguay Youth National Team.

To date, Santiago has played 61 games at club level and produced 13 goals and 16 assists.

In a 2019 interview Santiago revealed his grandparents to be very influential in his life. For example, his grandfather would often drive him to training while at Nacional.

Asked if he had a message for supporters, Santiago replied, “Yes. That they trust me, trust the team. We will give our own to win the title."