Santiago Rodríguez | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Santiago Rodríguez as the club’s newest signing. The 21-year-old joins NYCFC on loan from Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque. To help you become more familiar with our new arrival, we have compiled a list of ten things to know.
- Santiago was born in his nation’s capital, Montevideo, on January 8, 2000.
- He started his career on the books of Club Nacional before joining Montevideo City in 2020.
- The 21-year-old credits Eduardo Domínguez, his coach at Nacional, for helping facilitate his breakthrough into first-team football, “He gave me the opportunity to play a friendly against River plate in Argentina, after they won the Libertadores. During that game I played very well and was able to showcase my skills. After that I took advantage of all opportunities that came along and kept working hard to develop my football career.”
- When asked about his football idols growing up, Rodríguez cited Argentine playmaker Juan Román Riquelme. The former Boca Juniors midfielder enjoyed a successful playing career that included spells with Barcelona, Villarreal, and Argentinos Juniors.
- Santiago has already had time to explore the city. He said Central Park and the John Lennon Memorial have been particular highlights, “My dad is a big fan of his music, so we loved that place.”
- Santiago will wear the number 42 jersey with the club.
- The 21-year-old was a teammate of Nicolás Acevedo with the Uruguay Youth National Team.
- To date, Santiago has played 61 games at club level and produced 13 goals and 16 assists.
- In a 2019 interview Santiago revealed his grandparents to be very influential in his life. For example, his grandfather would often drive him to training while at Nacional.
- Asked if he had a message for supporters, Santiago replied, “Yes. That they trust me, trust the team. We will give our own to win the title."