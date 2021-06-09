New York City FC Signs Attacking Midfielder Santiago Rodriguez On Loan From Montevideo City Torque

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 9, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has acquired attacking midfielder Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on loan until December 2022.

The Uruguayan youth national team player was signed before the close of the league’s Primary Transfer Window on June 1 and will be added to the MLS roster pending the acquisition of a P-1 visa. Rodriguez will occupy one of the team’s available international slots.

Rodriguez said: “I am very happy to join my new family in New York City and everyone has made me feel at home since I arrived. I’m very excited to start playing and I already feel the support from the NYCFC fans. I have a competitive mentality while never losing the joy of playing, and I’m ready to help achieve big things for this Club.”

The 21-year-old began his career at Uruguayan Primera Division side Club Nacional de Football before joining City Football Group’s Montevideo City Torque in 2020. Rodriguez played 61 matches between the two, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists.

He played in 11 games for Nacional during the Copa Libertadores—South America’s premier club competition—and featured six times for Montevideo City Torque in this season’s Copa Sudamericana.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “We’re delighted to finalize the acquisition of Santiago before the close of the first transfer window. He is a dynamic, mobile and impactful player who can play in multiple positions in the attacking area of the field.

“He’s already played a lot of senior football domestically and internationally, both at club level in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana and for Uruguay’s youth national teams, including at the U-20 World Cup. Santiago is another exciting, young addition to our team and someone who will help us compete for trophies.”

The midfielder has been a constant fixture in the youth national team setup in his homeland representing Uruguay at all three major youth levels (U-17, U-20 and U-23). He joined forces with new teammate Nicolas Acevedo when both played key roles in helping the U-20s to the Round of 16 during the 2019 U-20 World Cup. Additionally, he represented the U-23s in last year’s Olympic qualifiers.

NYCFC Head Coach, Ronny Deila, said: “We’re excited to add an attacking midfielder of Santiago’s quality into our team. He is a player that knows how to create chances for his teammates as well as for himself. His goalscoring and assist record in Uruguay is impressive for a 21-year-old and he’s excited to be here in New York. We now have a lot of talent and depth in the attacking third of the pitch and it's good to have everyone with us as we prepare for the MLS season to restart later this month.”

Everyone at the Club welcomes Santiago to NYCFC!

Name: Santiago Rodriguez

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 140 lbs

Date of Birth: 01/08/2000

Age: 21

Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay

Hometown: Montevideo, Uruguay

Last Club: Montevideo City Torque

How Acquired: Loan form Montevideo City Torque through December 2022