Etihad POTM Medina

Etihad Player of the Month | Jesús Medina Scoops May Award

June 4, 20212:58PM EDT

New York City FC attacker Jesús Medina has been awarded the Etihad Player of the Month for May. 

The 24-year-old joined NYCFC from Libertad in 2018 and has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021 campaign, with his most recent strike helping City secure a memorable 2-1 away win against LAFC. 

A talented attacker, his dribbling and creativity have been a major asset for the team during the opening weeks of the season, and saw him net three times in the month of May. 

His goals helped NYCFC secure a win away at the Philadelphia Union as well as a home draw against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium. 

Scoring five goals in the opening seven games of the season, Medina is currently just one away from matching his best ever regular-season return for the Boys in Blue. 

The attacker was nominated for the award alongside teammates Taty Castellanos and James Sands, both of whom enjoyed strong months with the team. 

etihad airways
Jesús Medina
News
player of the month