Etihad Player of the Month | Jesús Medina Scoops May Award

New York City FC attacker Jesús Medina has been awarded the Etihad Player of the Month for May.

The 24-year-old joined NYCFC from Libertad in 2018 and has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2021 campaign, with his most recent strike helping City secure a memorable 2-1 away win against LAFC.

A talented attacker, his dribbling and creativity have been a major asset for the team during the opening weeks of the season, and saw him net three times in the month of May.

His goals helped NYCFC secure a win away at the Philadelphia Union as well as a home draw against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium.

Jesus Medina makes 'em pay!



All tied up in LA. #LAFCvNYC pic.twitter.com/T3HR4Ij0U3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2021

Scoring five goals in the opening seven games of the season, Medina is currently just one away from matching his best ever regular-season return for the Boys in Blue.

The attacker was nominated for the award alongside teammates Taty Castellanos and James Sands, both of whom enjoyed strong months with the team.