Loan Report | Barraza and Gloster Face Off

Two New York City FC loanees faced off this week during an enthralling 3-3 draw in the USL Championship.

Luis Barraza and Chris Gloster, representing Oakland Roots SC and Sacramento Republic FC respectively, met on Wednesday night at Heart Health Park after joining on loan late last month.

Barraza played the full 90 minutes and produced a fantastic stop to keep the teams level, while Gloster managed to create a good scoring opportunity for Jordan McCrary in the first-half before being withdrawn early in the second period.

Both men will be hopeful of maintaining their spot in the starting XI next time out, with Gloster and Sacramento now preparing for a meeting with Orange County SC on Saturday, June 5.

Meanwhile, Barraza has some time to wait for his next match, with Oakland also set to take on Orange County SC on June 12.