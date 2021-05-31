New York City FC Goalkeeper Luis Barraza and Defender Chris Gloster Join USL Championship Sides On Loan

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 31, 2021 - New York City FC today announced that goalkeeper Luis Barraza and defender Chris Gloster have joined USL Championship clubs on loan.

Barraza, who joined the Club as 12th overall pick in the 2019 MLS Super Draft and made his professional debut last season in the Concacaf Champions League against Tigres UANL, will join expansion team Oakland Roots SC.

Gloster, a U.S. youth international who has appeared off the bench twice so far this season, will head to Sacramento Republic FC.

The Club retains the right to recall the pair at any time.

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “With the break in the MLS schedule at the beginning of June, we felt this was an excellent opportunity for Luis and Chris to play competitive minutes ahead of the league’s resumption on June 19th.”

