NYCFC to Participate in MLS Academy Showcase

New York City FC’s Academy teams will compete in a trio of matches against MLS opponents this Memorial Day Weekend as part of an invitational showcase hosted by Atlanta United.

Both our U15 and U17 teams will travel down as part of an MLS NEXT-coordinated event, which is taking place in lieu of the annual Generation adidas Cup.

The U15 team will face Columbus Crew on Friday, Orlando City SC on Saturday before rounding out their participation against Inter Miami on Monday.

Meanwhile, the U17 team also kick things off with a match against their counterparts at the Columbus Crew, before games against Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC.

“The academy players and staff are excited about the opportunity to travel and play against other MLS competition,” Matt Pilkington, U15-19 Phase Lead said.

“Competing with MLS teams from all over the country in a professional environment will greatly benefit the players development and pathway.”

The games will take place at Atlanta United’s training facility and will not be open to the public, although select matches will be available to stream (information on that will follow).

You will also be able to see coverage of the games across the club’s channels.