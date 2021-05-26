Talles Magno | I'm Here to Learn

New York City FC forward Talles Magno has revealed he is keen to learn and develop with the Club.

The Brazilian youth international joined NYCFC earlier this month from Vasco da Gama, and became the third Brazilian player on the roster after Heber and Thiago Andrade.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the teenager said he did not think twice when presented with the chance to join the Boys in Blue, and emphasized his desire to improve as a player.

"When NYCFC presented me the opportunity to play here I did not think twice," he said. "I wanted to come here to learn, to live new things, and even though people used to say the league [MLS] would not be so tough, that is not true. There is a lot of competition here, I feel it's very competitive. I wanted to be here to learn from my teammates, from the coaches, and give my best and grow as a player."

The teenager also explained he was focused on the present, and was keen to adapt to the rhythm of Major League Soccer and help his teammates win trophies.

"I feel very happy to play here," he said. "This is a big club, I feel proud to be here, I want to give my best. The rhythm of play here is different from what I'm used to. I need to adapt and understand how they play here. Before even thinking of a springboard to the future elsewhere I want to be able to help my team here win trophies. I'm just so ready to give my best to this team."

New York City FC are in action at Banc of California Stadium against LAFC on Saturday, May 29 with kickoff taking place at 5:00 PM ET (UniMas/NYCFC.com/radio).