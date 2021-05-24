PREP TALK | Cisco Young Reporters Interview NYCFC First Team

Watch as these young knowledgeable fans ask Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Keaton Parks, & Maxime Chanot some tough questions about bedtimes, game strategies, superheroes & more.

Cisco, our proud Official Technology & Collaboration partner, used the power of their video conferencing platform, Webex, to connect our players with some of our youngest fans. This provided a unique experience for the New York City FC family as we slowly return to enjoying sports live. To find out more about Cisco Webex, click here.