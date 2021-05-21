Injury Report Columbus

Injury Report | Team News for Columbus Clash

May 21, 20212:55PM EDT

New York City FC are back in action this weekend against The Columbus Crew on Saturday, May 22.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be without Brazilian forward Héber as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered last year. He is joined on the sidelines by Thiago and new signing Talles Magno, as the pair are complying with MLS Health and Safety Protocols.  

Elsewhere, five players are considered questionable for the clash, including defensive pair Alex Callens (hamstring) and Maxime Chanot (adductor), midfielder Alfredo Morales (adductor) and Maxi Moralez (quad). The other name on that list is defender Anton Tinnerholm. 

You can watch the game on the YES Network with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET. Alternatively, there is commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Player Availability Report 

QUESTIONABLE 

Anton Tinnerholm - Hamstring 

Maxi Moralez - Quad 

Alfredo Morales - Adductor 

Maxime Chanot - Adductor 

Alexander Callens - Hamstring 

OUT

Héber - Knee

Thiago - MLS Health and Safety Protocol 

Talles Magno - MLS Health and Safety Protocol 

Gedion Zelalem - Hamstring 

