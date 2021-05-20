Ronny Preview | Talles Deal is a Major Success

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila believes the signing of Talles Magno is a major success for the Club.

The Brazilian teenager arrived at NYCFC from Vasco da Gama earlier this week, and Deila was asked for his thoughts about the forward.

“First of all, I’m very happy to get Talles into the club,” Deila said. “I think it’s a big recognition for our club to get talents like him wanting to come to us and see this as a pathway to take out his potential. We are really happy for that, and as I said, it’s something that the club can be proud of.

“The way we work, the way we are capable to get really talented players from Brazil, it’s very good. Then of course, his potential is big. He’s already a good football player. He’s played 70-80 games in a top division in Brazil, and he’s only 18-years-old. For me, that’s the perfect signing. When you get a good quality player with a potential that he can be much better than he is now, then we have succeeded in the signing in my opinion.”

Talles became the second Brazilian player to join NYCFC this season after agreeing a deal with Bahia for Thiago. Deila had good news about the 20-year-old’s status, confirming he has now secured his visa.

“With him [Talles], and Thiago coming in, we’ll add to the squad and get more depth, especially up front,” Deila said. “I’m very happy with those two signings, and you never know, maybe there will be more, maybe not, we don’t know. It has to be right for us and for the players we are talking with.”

New York City FC are back in action against Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 22nd with kickoff taking place at 7:30 PM ET (YES Network/NYCFC.com/Radio).