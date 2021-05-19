Talles Magno | 10 Things To Know

New York City FC is delighted to welcome Brazilian forward Talles Magno to the Club. The teenager joins NYCFC from Vasco da Gama in his homeland. To help you become more familiar with our newest addition, here are ten things to know about Talles Magno.

1. Talles was born June 26, 2002, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



2. In 2019, he was included in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2019”, which profiled the 60 best young talents in world football.



3. The 18-year-old can play as a winger or a central striker.



4. He cites Ronaldo (R9) as his soccer inspiration growing up.



5. Although this is his first time in New York, Talles has previously visited the United States with Brazil's Youth National Team. He competed in a tournament in Miami, Florida.

6. He was selected as part of the Brazil U17 squad that attended the 2019 FIFA World Cup, and scored two goals in the tournament as Brazil were crowned champions on home soil.



7. While playing for Vasco he came up against our other new signing from Brazil, Thiago Andrade.



8. Asked to describe himself as a player, he said, “I am a fast attacker, I dedicate myself to the max to score goals, skilled, and I give my best to help my teammates.”



9. He made his first-team debut for Vasco in June 2019 and became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the club.



10. Asked if he has a message for NYCFC’s fans, he said, “I would like to ask them to trust in me, trust in my talent, trust in what I can give to the team, I will give my best, I will give fight, effort, skill, goals and assists to the team."