Press Conference | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila spoke to reporters after his side's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15.

Ronny on the controversial decisions that denied NYCFC a second goal and saw TFC equalize…

I think we played a good game, defensively very solid. They create one chance and that's what the score on. It’s a very even game, very tight, two good teams. We get 1-0 up, and I think we controlled it for 90 minutes, but then of course we get robbed by the ref that’s for sure.

I can't understand it. The one positive is that he's humble. He said he made a mistake. Okay, but that doesn't give us two more points. And also it’s a free-kick on the goal. For me, I’m proud of the boys. I think they really work hard. We are doing our tasks all the time, we are disciplined.

We have a lot of changes in the team, people players are coming out, doing a good job. That togetherness I'm really happy with the team spirit - unbelievable.

I feel sorry for the boys as well because they deserved three points. We haven't lost in four games, so we just have to keep on working, keep on going, take the positive from the game and try to improve different parts of it.

On his side’s response that lead to the equalizer…

You have to see the pictures; James [Sands] gets run down. It’s a freekick. It’s one thing to make a mistake, and I understand people get crazy irritated on us, but you know but it means a lot to us. We are working every day, preparing 24-7, for playing football games and when you get robbed in that way then of course you react, that's human.

When that long ball was coming they get on the ball and they [Dom Dwyer] just runs down James [Sands] of course there is going to be overload down the side. It’s only thing we need to do better, we need to play more when we go 1-0 up. I think we didn’t play enough. We are best when we’re playing. Having said that we need to have a foundation there and that’s the hard work and discipline and that was really good.

On Andres Jasson starting at wing-back…

I think he did good. He’s a very intelligent boy. He has skills to play different positions. I think he handled that situation really good. He has a really good player against him. I think overall he did it in a good way and he’s still very young. Good to see that we have different options.

