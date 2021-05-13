Ronny Preview | We Want To Attack

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila has spoken about his side's tactical versatility ahead of their game against Toronto FC this weekend.

The Boys in Blue have utilized several different formations under Deila in 2021, including a back three system that was used against both the Philadelphia Union and Orlando City SC.

Asked if the club would maintain a back three for the visit of Toronto, Deila said, "It's an option. That's not going to be something that we do all the time, that's for sure.

"It's an option and that's good for us when we need to handle different scenarios on the pitch, we need to handle different styles, and I think we are able to do that now.

The 45-year-old also praised the range of tactical styles found in Major League Soccer.

"Now it's a completely different opponent than we faced last weekend or the weekend before. That's what's interesting with MLS; there are so many different styles and, and I think that's good for the league.

"We are at home, so of course, we want to attack and we want to have the ball as much as possible. We want to get the best version of ourselves."

New York City FC are back in action at Yankee Stadium against Toronto FC on Saturday, May 15 with kickoff taking place at 1 PM ET (YES App/NYCFC.com/Radio).