NYCFC and Red Bulls Announce the First Derby Day

This Saturday will see New York City FC will take on the New York Red Bulls in the first ever New York Academy Derby presented by BODYARMOR and adidas.

The meeting will see both clubs U-15’s and U-17’s face each other, while a trophy will be presented to the winner of the U-17’s match.

The event will take place on May 15 at Red Bulls Training Facility, but no outside visitors will be able to attend the event due to health and safety protocols.

There will be a livestream available, with the U-15’s kicking off at 2 PM ET and the U-17’s match starting at 4 PM ET.

"We are excited to participate in a series of academy derby fixtures," Matt Pilkington, U15-19 Phase Lead said. "These matches will provide a unique test for our young players, and the opportunity to compete in a meaningful game environment has only added to their motivation.

"Both the staff and players are looking forward to the occasion and opportunity to play against a fellow MLS academy."