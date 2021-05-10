NYCFC Academy Alum | Seven Alumni Make the Elite 8 of College Soccer

New York City FC's academy will be well represented in the Elite 8 of college soccer, with seven academy graduates participating in the NCAA Men's College Cup.

Georgetown University duo Dante Polvara and Will Sands will take on Marshall University on Monday at 1 PM ET after a nail-biting 3-2 victory against Penn State Nittany Lions.

Polvara opened the scoring for his side from the penalty spot after just nine minutes, which helped his side to a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Penn State managed to summon one further goal early into the second half, but ultimately they could not find an equalizer.

Meanwhile, University of Pittsburgh duo Veljko Petkovic and Filip Mirkovic secured a meeting with the University of Washington thanks to an emphatic 4-0 win against the University of Central Florida.

Pitt had Petkovic to thank for two of their goals, with the midfielder finding himself on the scoresheet after just 23 seconds. He scored his second of the game just before half-time to put his side 3-0 up.

Elsewhere, there will also be an academy reunion of sorts when the University of North Carolina meets Wake Forest on Monday afternoon.

Wake Forest duo Nico Benalcazar and Prince Amponsah earned their place at this stage thanks to a thrilling 2-1 win against the University of Kentucky.

That means they will now face off against Jonathan Jimenez and UNC after the forward helped his side overcome Stanford 1-0.

The club would like to take the opportunity to congratulate all seven players on reaching this stage of the competition and wish them luck during their upcoming games.